SHADE – Fred Roscoe Colburn, 103, of Shade died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Apr. 22, 1917 in Lodi Township, he was the son of the late Charles A. Colburn and Jessie Blackwell Colburn.
A 1934 graduate of Shade High School, he was a farmer on Slab Road all of his life. He was a lifelong resident of Lodi Township. He was a member of the Shade United Methodist Church and Harrisonville Lodge 411 F&AM, where served as Past Master. He was a former member of the Pomeroy Gun Club.
Fred is survived by three nieces, Sue Wilkes of Athens, Sue Ann (Mel) Shaw of Sebring, Fla. and Shirley Milano of Plano, TX; five nephews, Dale (Ann) Colburn of Pomeroy, Nick (Patricia) Colburn of Ellijay, GA, Mark S. (Pam) Douglas of Athens, Mike (Lindy) Douglas of Athens and Lee (Debbie) Welch of Pratt’s Fork. He is also survived by several cousins, great nieces, and great nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Welch Colburn; two sisters, Anna Colburn and Florence Wade; three brothers, Fletcher Colburn, Frank Colburn and Ralph Colburn; and a special friend, Rada Skidmore. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service at Pratt’s Fork Cemetery, Lodi Township on Sunday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dean Blackburn officiating. Harrisonville Lodge 411 F&AM will hold masonic rites at the cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are requested to wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
