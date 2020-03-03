ALBANY – Fred Gambill, 85, Albany, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence. Born April 28, 1934, in West Liberty, KY., he was the son of the late Hyman and Nora Hamilton Gambill. He was a farmer and a heavy equipment operator, and a social member of Albany VFW 9893 and Albany Amvets 93.
He is survived by Pearl Mae White and children, Ralph “Freddy” (Ry) Gambill, Debbie (Mike) Sherman, Elaine (Rob) Robertson, Linda, Sherry, Angie; several grandchildren; brother, Joe “BJ” (Sharon) Gambill; and sister, Rebecca Copeland both of Cedar Bluff, Alabama.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by children, Mike Gambill, and Jeanie Shannon; brothers, Bill, Auty, and Kenny Gambill; and sisters, Ruie Gay Gambill, Mary Ellen Detty, and Betty Betts.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Visitation is Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
