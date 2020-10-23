NEW MARSHFIELD – Freda L. Carsey, 78, of New Marshfield, OH, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
She was born Aug. 9, 1942 in Sumner, OH, daughter of Mattie and Okey Pullins.
She is survived by sisters, Inez Windland of Guysville,OH, Bernice (Ray) Midkiff of Langsville, OH, Mary Fryar and Wilma Buckley of Coolville, OH, Judy (Bill) Leach of Mineral Wells, WV and June (Jim) Ridenour of Chester, OH; brothers, James Pullins, Robert (Janice) Pullins, Roger, Marvin and Don Pullins of Coolville, OH and Wilbur (Lisa) Pullins of Marietta, OH; step-children, Barbara (Charles) Oberholzer, Janie (Bryan) Wilson, Charlie Carsey, Mark (Rosemary) Carsey; nine step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Donna Umensettler and Lillie Randolph and brothers, Theodore, William and Elza Jr. Pullins.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct 25, 2020 at Meigs County Memory Gardens in Pomeroy with Ronnie Six officiating.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
