CORNING — Freda DeGarmore, 93, of Corning, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Zanesville.
Born Jan. 29, 1926 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Mildred McConaha Giffin. She was a member of the Corning United Methodist Church, the Senior Citizens and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by four children, David (Lois) DeGarmore of Columbus, Bruce (Karen Wemmer) DeGarmore of Glouster, Debra DeGarmore of Corning and Karen DeGarmore of Corning; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Nelson DeGarmore; two brothers; and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 Route 78, Glouster. Interment will be in the Dew Cemetery, Perry County. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
