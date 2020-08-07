Frederick C. Johnson, 69, of New Marshfield, passed away Aug. 3, 2020 at his residence.
Fred was born Oct. 5, 1950 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his sisters, Margaret Eileen Fiddler-Johnson Mayper, Mary Jane Johnson and Deb Johnson Bentley; and several nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Rose Fiddler-Johnson and adopted father, Teddy James Johnson; and wife, Carrie (Whitmore) Johnson.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralservice.net.
