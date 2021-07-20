Zaleski - Fredrick (Scott) Campbell, age 79, of Zaleski, Ohio, passed away July 16, 2021, at James Cancer Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Scott was born October 2, 1942, in Murray City, Ohio to the late Virgil Campbell and Maxine (Russell) Campbell. He retired from The Kroger Co. after 33 years of service. Scott was a US Army Veteran with the 575th Engineers.
Surviving is his wife, Nancy (Cagg) Campbell; son, Dan Campbell of Columbus; sisters, Jill (Charlie) Lanning of Newark, Connie Hillyer of Canton. He loved his sisters so very much. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Mike (Joyce) Cagg of Nelsonville; sister-in-law, Wanda Cagg of Nelsonville; special friends, Rita & Rich Paskins, Kyle Tigner and Joan Hiteman. Scott will be sadly missed.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside service and burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday July 20, 2021, at the Hilltop Cemetery in Millfield, Ohio with Larry Swartz officiating. A military graveside service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard.
Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer or Heart Association.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Fredrick Campbell
