G. Maxine Spaulding

New Albany, Ohio - Maxine Spaulding, age 84, of New Albany, Ohio, passed away June 17, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Saint Anns, Columbus, Ohio surrounded by her loving family.
Maxine was born October 26, 1937 in Athens County Ohio to Herbert and Clara Bailey. She was lifetime member of the VFW of Nelsonville. Maxine was known as an amazing cook that loved to bake. She worked at Millie's Munchies, loved caring for her grandchildren and Great-grandchildren, and attending her church.
Surviving are her children, Shirley (Ray) Fradette, Joe (Stacy) Spaulding, and Cheryl (Larry Harris) Spaulding; last surviving sibling, Opal Newlun; grandchildren, Amanda Fradette, Meghan Fradette, Ashley Fradette, Libby Spaulding, Sarah Spaulding, Brandy Fuller, and Jessica (Tyler) Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Raymond Nelson, Bentlee Vaughn, Tinslee Vaughn, Gregory Ozier, Annabell Evans, and Harper Evans; special family friend, Elizabeth Hitesman.
Maxine was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Hubert Bailey, Eugene Bailey, and Donald Bailey; sisters, Kathleen Crihfield, Ann Six, Juanita Six, Irene Buck, Geraldine Mace, Elaine Cheesman, and Ruth Martin; and grandson, Christopher Spaulding.
Calling hours will be observed from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM. on Thursday June 23, 2022, at the Buchtel United Methodist Church of Buchtel, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Thursday June 23, 2022, at the Buchtel United Methodist Church of Buchtel, Ohio with Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating. Burial will follow at Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Any donations in lieu of flowers, please make them to the Buchtel United Methodist of Buchtel, Ohio.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.