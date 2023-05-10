Athens - Gabriel Bach Klingenberg, 22, of Athens, passed away at his home on May 7, 2023. Gabe was born March 16, 2001, and is survived by his father, Dave (Lisa) Klingenberg, his mother, Elizabeth Crow, his brothers, Paul Klingenberg and Lucas Crow, his sisters, Lilly Crow, Madelyn St. Clair, and Sam Jones, dear friend of the family Nancy Cooper, and too many friends to count.
Gabe's sudden and unanticipated passing at far too young an age is a tragedy, and his family are grateful to all of you who have kept him in your thoughts and left kind words. He is remembered as a dear friend, brother, and son with a disarming sense of humor and a genuine and tangible love for his friends. He was like a brother to many. He inspired laughter and joy, and everyone who knew him has a story of Gabe brightening their day with a joke or some on-brand antics. His pragmatic strength of character, his sharp intelligence, and his goofy, fun loving charm will never be forgotten. He was treasured by so many, and his presence is simply irreplaceable. We hope that wherever he is, he's joyfully singing Disney songs and throwing back a bottle of Texas Pete's hot sauce.
Gabe's visiting hours will be held at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home in Albany, Ohio on Thursday, May 11, from 6:00-8:00pm. His funeral service will be held at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home on Friday, May 12, at 11:00am, with a graveside service following at Alexander Cemetery. Gabriel Klingenberg
