STEWART – Gail Franklin Brawley, 103, of Stewart, OH, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, at Kimes Nursing Home in Athens, OH. Born on Sept. 29, 1917, the son of Charles F. and Maude Wolfe Brawley, he was a 1936 graduate of Rome Canaan High School.
He proudly served his country in World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater, New Guinea and Sou Philippine liberation, with the Company C 239 Engineers Battalion. After returning to his birthplace in Stewart, OH, he married Ruth Mae Stengel in 1947 and began a long career of doing what he loved most, farming. While working as a dairy and beef farmer, he also became an employee of Athens City Schools. He was a member of Amesville Grange, belonged to the New England-Amesville Cooperative Parish and served as a Bern Township trustee.
He is survived by his two daughters, Barbara Gennert of Dover, OH, and Janice Brawley of Athens; his son, Michael (Debbie) Brawley of Athens; grandchildren, Tiiu Gennert and Zara (Glenn Burke) Gennert, both of Cleveland and Bayard (Melissa) Gennert of Shorewood, Minnesota; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Charles Stengel; niece, Carolyn (Curtis) High of Beaver Creek, OH; and former son-in-law, David Gennert of Dover, Ohio.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Ruth Mae Stengel Brawley, who died on Aug. 14, 2008, and his sister, Kathryn Nadine Marquis. A graveside service will be held at Sand Rock Cemetery in Amesville, OH at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Those who wish may send a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.matheneyfh.com. The family would like to give thanks to all the special people at The Lindley Inn and Kimes Nursing Home and Hospice who helped make Gail’s last years and moments comfortable and peaceful.
