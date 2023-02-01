Gail Christian

Radcliff - Gail Clinton Christian, 75, of Radcliff, Ohio went home to be with his Lord on Monday, January 30, 2023. Gail was born March 5, 1947 in Wellston Ohio, the 10th child of the late Alexander Tennyson and Martha Helen Christian. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Matt Wickline, brothers, Dave Christian, Ed Christian, an unnamed infant brother, sisters, Marilyn Christian Ray, Mary Ellen Christian and several brothers and sisters in law.
Gail is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Mullins Christian, daughters, Patricia Wickline, of Radcliff, Ohio, Jennifer (Scott), Lockhart of Obetz, Ohio, grandchildren, Christian (Jessica) Wickline of St Albans, West Virginia, Cyle (Devin) Wickline of Morgantown, West Virginia, Colton Wickline of St Albans, West Virginia, Sarah, and JT Lockhart of Obetz, Ohio, brothers, Mel (Paula) Christian, Alex T Christian, Bert(Sharon) Christian, sisters, Naomi Wallace, Carol Orsborn and many many nephews, and nieces.
Gail was a 1965 graduate of Albany High School. He was a four year Vietnam Era Veteran of the US Army, serving in Thailand and various locations in the states as a Heavy Equipment Engineer.
Gail then worked 32 years for AJ Stockmeister as a certified plumber before retiring to enjoy several years as a hobby farmer. Gail enjoyed many years of wheeling and dealing at swap days and auctions buying and selling all sorts of critters, from Cattle and Goats to Peacocks, Pigeons and Rabbits and anything else imaginable.
Gail was never one to get angry or raise his voice, but enjoyed sharing his Lord with anyone he met.
Gail was a long-term member of the Point Rock Church of the Nazarene where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, Adult and Teen Sunday School Teacher, Trustee, and jack of all trades. Gail loved the Lord with all of his heart and lived for Him in everything he did. Gail was always there to help anyone in need and was never one that wanted personal recognition but would give that recognition in thanks to the Lord for his ability to complete a task. Gail was a pillar to his community and his church. He will be sorely missed by many.
Services will be Saturday February 4, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Christ Community Wesleyan Church with Pastors Dianne Chapman-Pettit and Bert Christian officiating. Burial will be at the Bowen Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday 4-8 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service.
