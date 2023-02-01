Gail Christian

Radcliff - Gail Clinton Christian, 75, of Radcliff, Ohio went home to be with his Lord on Monday, January 30, 2023. Gail was born March 5, 1947 in Wellston Ohio, the 10th child of the late Alexander Tennyson and Martha Helen Christian. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Matt Wickline, brothers, Dave Christian, Ed Christian, an unnamed infant brother, sisters, Marilyn Christian Ray, Mary Ellen Christian and several brothers and sisters in law.

