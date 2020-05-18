ATHENS – Garold R.”Chubb” Gilkey, 88, Athens, passed away at his residence Sunday May 17, 2020. Born Aug. 29, 1931, in Meigs County, the son of the late Thomas and Milda Hudnall Gilkey. He was a retired Service Station Owner in Athens. He was also a Korean War Army Veteran, Life member of KT Crossen Post #21 American Legion, Athens VFW, and Athens AM Vets.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Gladys H. Well Gilkey, children Mark Richard Gilkey, Cynthia Jane East, and Tamara Lynn Wolfe; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a half-brother Frank Gilkey; and a special niece Janet Judson
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Virgil, Vinton, Paul, and Kermit Gilkey; sisters, Elsie Stanley, Ida Young, and Maycel Carsey; and son-in-law, John East.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Due to the Covid 19 virus, CDC recommendations of social distancing will be observed, and for the safety of the public and family, a face mask is recommended. Private family services will be Thursday at 1 p.m., with Pastor Roger Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Burlingham Cemetery with Military Graveside Services at approximately 2:15 pm by KT Crossen Post #21 American Legion, Albany VFW Post #9893.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
