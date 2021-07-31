Zephyrhills - Garry Owen Parsons, 82, passed away July 27, 2021, in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Garry was born November 18, 1938, in Stewart, OH to Everett and Virginia (Linton) Parsons. He graduated from Rome Canaan High School and received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Ohio University in Athens, OH.
He resided in Lee County, Florida for over 45 years and worked in the Lee County Public School System for 30 years, primarily as a guidance counselor at Lee Vo Tech (now Fort Myers Technical College).
He was a longtime member of Coral Ridge Baptist Church, Cape Coral, FL where he participated in the music ministry for many years.
Garry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Juanita Kaye (Lawson); his daughters: Jackie Moore (Jim) of Zephyrhills, FL and Joan Jones (Sam) of Carrboro, NC; and his three grandchildren, Jenna Moore, Joseph Jones, and Joshua Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Virginia Parsons; his brother, Orland and his grandson, Justin Moore.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Coolville, OH, with Rev. Monte McCune officiating. Burial will follow in Haga Cemetery, Stewart, OH. Visitation will be held at the funeral home between 6 and 8 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the South Canaan Baptist Church, 17506 South Canaan Road, Athens, OH 45701.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com Garry Parsons
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.