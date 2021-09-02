Canal Winchester - Garry W. Reynolds, 62 of Canal Winchester, formerly of Glouster passed away Aug. 31, 2021, in Columbus. He was a construction superintendent for Daimler Group. He was a member of the River Valley Life Center and he enjoyed fishing, grilling, gardening, and being with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (Limo) Reynolds; his mother, Julia; two sons, Eric (Nicole) Reynolds and J.R. (Abby) Reynolds; a daughter, Shaya (Mike) McClelland; seven grandchildren, Max, Blake, Lucas, Charley, Ian, Addison, and Isaac; two brothers, Larry Reynolds Jr., and Richard Reynolds; and two sisters, Susan Thompson and Tina Davis.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Reynolds, an infant brother, Thomas; a sister, Debbie; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt. 78, Glouster, OH 45732 with J.R. Reynolds officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5 - 8:00 pm and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Garry Renolds
