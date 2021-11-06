Gary Cravens

Athens - Gary "Chester" L. Cravens, 68, Athens, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at his residence.
Born April 16, 1953, in Tell City, Indiana, he was the son of Mary Hearst and the late Norman R. Cravens. He was a Marine Veteran, retired from Wayne National Forest, and a member of Athens Elks Lodge #973.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene; sons, Derek (Katie) of Aspinwall, PA., and William (Kymber)of Athens; sister, Jo Ann (Bill) Schroeder of Tell City, IN. and brother, Bob (Cheryl) of Huntingburg, IN.; mother-in-law, Mary E. Hannah; sisters-in-law, Kathryn L.(Ben) Jones, Phyllis E. (Greg) Butcher, and Barbara E. Masters, and brother-in-law Neil (Veronica) Hannah.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father Bud Hearst; father-in-law, Cart M. Hannah; brother-in-law, Timothy Masters.
Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with Jim Mann officiating. Burial is in Alexander Cemetery with military services by Albany VFW Post #9893 and KT Crossen Post #21 American Legion. Visitation will be 12 - 2 p.m. prior to the services.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St. Su. C, Athens Ohio 45710
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St. Su. C, Athens Ohio 45710
