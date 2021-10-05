Glouster - Gary C. Gardner Sr., 56, of Glouster, passed away in Glouster. He was born Sept. 13, 1965, in Nelsonville. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Gary was an outdoorsman, loved fast cars, and telling stories.
He is survived by his wife, Trudie L. McKee Gardner; two sons, Clayton (Riley) Gardner and Shawn (Brooke) McKee; two daughters, Kiesha (Zach Banik) Gardner and Christie L. (Claude Shirkey) Gardner; four grandchildren, Miley and Casen McKee, Kavan Gardner, and Raine Shirkey; brothers, Rick Gardner, Tony (Shannon) Gardner, Bruce (Damone) Gardner, and Terry (Peggy) Bobb; a sister, Theresa (Dave) Dyer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John H. Gardner; his mother, Dianna Kay Jones Bobb; and brothers, Jasmith Champe and Buddy McClelland.
A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in the Glouster Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 to assist with final expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Gary Gardner
