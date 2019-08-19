CHESTERHILL — Gary K. Williams, 80, of Chesterhill, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Riverside Hospital in Columbus.
Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill, with Pastor Rick Seiter officiating. Burial will follow in the Chesterhill Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5-7 p.m.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.