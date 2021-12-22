Athens - Gary E. Krisher, 61, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at his home in Athens, Ohio. He died peacefully among family and friends as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) took away his ability to breathe, much like the disease took most of this other body functions during the past nine years.
Through his life, Gary never stopped learning, and spent much of his adulthood studying at Ohio University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in education in June of 1983, a master's degree in education in August of 1988 and a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree in June of 2000.
He settled in Athens, where he raised his family while working as a family practice doctor in Athens and an emergency room physician in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Later he became a physician administrator for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Before earning his medical degree, he served as a teacher and school counselor in Somerset and Fremont, Ohio, and in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
He spent much of his free time traveling, often taking trips with his family to Thailand and U.S. national parks. It was a priority to him for his family to experience the world.
Gary was born on May 25, 1960, in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Kenneth and Leona Krisher.
He is survived by his wife, Rungnapha; two daughters, Gaewelyn and Ruby; two sons, Roberto and Teerayute; a sister, Kimberly Montoney; and two brothers, Tom and Terry Krisher.
Because Gary loved the outdoors, the family plans to hold an outside funeral service sometime in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio, 43220. Local arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Gary Krisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.