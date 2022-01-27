Gary Lee Huber, 65, of Athens passed away Jan. 25 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus due to complications from COVID-19.
He is survived by his mother, Laura and his brother, Steve (Irene), both of Killeen, TX; his wife of 34 years, Margie; daughter, Jennifer Rae (Jarred) of Columbus; daughter, Elizabeth Anne of Athens; brothers-in-laws, Bob Hart of Athens and Don Hart of Las Vegas; as well as many beloved relatives in Wisconsin and Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his father, DeWayne Huber.
Gary was from a proud military family. He was born on the island of Malta in 1956. He and his family lived all over the world prior to settling in Belton, Mo., just outside Kansas City. As an adult, Gary served four years in the Air Force, where he was trained as an air traffic controller. He graduated with a degree in business from Missouri State University in Springfield.
He met Margie in 1985 in Kansas City and they were married in 1987, settling in Athens in 1991. After 10 years of marriage, they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, whom he adored. He retired recently from General Mills after almost 30 years. Many strong friendships were forged there.
Gary’s passion was basketball – playing it, watching it, dreaming about it. He also enjoyed football, especially the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. Friends will remember him for his great sense of humor, love of family and his positive outlook on life.
Gary was immune-compromised due to Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. To honor him and others like him, please get vaccinated, wear a mask and be kind to each other.
There will be no service now, but a celebration of life is planned for May.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Athens County Dog Shelter or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.