ALBANY — Gary Richard Baumann, 64, of Albany, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019.
Gary was born on Feb. 25, 1955 in West Peabody, Massachusetts, to Richard and Mary Jane (Lenhard) Baumann. Gary was a graduate of Fairmont East High School’s class of ’73.
Upon graduation, Gary served in the Army’s 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Upon being honorably discharged, Gary earned a B.A. degree at Ohio University in Athens.
After graduation, Gary made Albany his home. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, growing much of his own food, brewing beer, making wine, and seeing his old friends when he visited Dayton for the holidays. He especially enjoyed having his friends visit him for weekends of fishing and sleeping under the stars.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his brothers, Michael (Berta), David (Becky) and Richard Jr; a sister, Cindy (Joseph) Ferdelman; a niece, Kayla; nephews, Eric (Amy), Robert, Aaron and Ben; a great-niece, Betty; and great-nephews, Elijah, Maxwell, Isaac and Henry.
A gathering of friends and family will take place Saturday, Aug. 24 at The Kettering American Legion Post 598 at 5700 Kentshire Drive. The pre-burial gathering will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gary will then be laid to rest at the Centerville Cemetery. A lunch reception will follow back at the American Legion from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Local arrangements by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign his register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
