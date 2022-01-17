Buchtel - Gary Thomas Polley, 77, of Buchtel, passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan. He was born Sept. 18, 1944, in Nelsonville, the son of the Frances Mann Polley and William E. Polley Sr.
Tom was a 1963 Nelsonville High School graduate. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Combat Veteran, where he served as a helicopter mechanic and gunner. Tom worked as a truck driver and mechanic for several companies including McKee in Nelsonville.
Tom is survived by his brother, William E. (Milagros) Polley Jr. of Daytona Beach, Florida; sister, Karen Dianne (Rufus) Polley Suttice of Sun City, California; girlfriend, Cathy Arment of Buchtel; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, James Polley, Richard Polley, and Robert Polley; and grandparents, James H. Mann and Lillian Robinson.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be scheduled in the spring, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
www.cardaras.com
