Carroll - Gary Edwin Wagoner, 63, of Carroll, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster. He was born Jan. 24, 1958, in Athens, Ohio, son of the late Ronald Edwin and Alma Sheets Wagoner.
He retired from the State of Ohio Department of Commerce and was a long-time employee of Rocky Boots. Gary graduated from Alexander High School and Tri-County JVS in 1977.
He was a hardworking, God-fearing family man who was an active member of the racing community his entire life. Gary enjoyed flee markets, antiques, playing his guitar, his pets and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He loved the Michigan and Cleveland Browns football teams and watching UFC.
Gary is survived by his son, Branson E. Wagoner of Carroll; daughters, Amy Wagoner of Mansfield and Bethany Thomas of Logan; stepson, Derrick Bartholomew of Lancaster; stepdaughter, Christa Kornmiller of Lancaster; grandchildren, Talen Wagoner and Aubrey Kennedy; brothers, Charles Allen (Patricia) Calendine of Athens and John (Robin) Wagoner of Athens; sister, Robin Pollock of Lawtey, Florida, aunt, Carolyn Smith and Sarah Kornmiller. He was loved by many and he loved many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lovada Wagoner and son, Caleb Wagoner.
Funeral services will be held 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Mark Thompson officiating.
Interment will be held 10 a.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, in Shaw Cemetery, Logan. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.
Gary Wagoner
