Athens - Francis E. "Gene" Dicken, 88, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Jan. 21, 1933, in Pomeroy, he is the son of late George Dicken and Nannie Robinson Dicken.
A graduate Waterloo High School, he served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged as a Korean War veteran. After his service, he was employed at Abex, Inc. and retired from Athens Mold and Machine after 35 years and Lodi Township as a Machine Equipment Operation for a brief time. He was a member of the K.T Crossen American Legion Post #21 and Savannah Lodge 466 F&AM where he served as a Past Master. He enjoyed farming, fishing, traveling, and attending flea markets.
Gene is survived by a daughter, Michele Dicken of Athens; three sons, Jeffrey (Sheila) Dicken of Minerva, John (Corrina) Dicken of Athens and Neal (Suzanne) Dicken of Athens; four grandchildren, Dartland Dicken of Washington State, Jacinda Nicholson of Canton, Michael (Misty) Dicken of Athens, and Alice (Mark Russell) Dicken of Athens; two great grandchildren, Meghan Reinhart and Alexander Nicholson; a sister, Bessie Sherman of New Marshfield, and a special companion, Bernice "Birdie" Hoisington.
Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Madge Deal Dicken, a sister; Bonnie Hendrick; an infant sister; and a brother, Clyde Dicken.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aladdin Shriners Hospital for Children, 1801 Gateway Circle, Columbus, OH 43123. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Gene Dicken
