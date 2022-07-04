Gene Jeffers Jul 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Albany - Gene Lowell Jeffers, 90, Albany, passed away Friday July 1, 2022,at Close To Home, Albany.Born September 27, 1931, at Carpenter, Ohio, the son of the lateReed Lowell and Helen Cordray Jeffers. Gene was an U.S. AirforceVeteran and a farmer. He was a member of Carpenter Baptist Church,Albany UMC, Albany VFW Post 9893, Athens Elks Lodge, Columbia Grange,and served on Meigs Co. Board of Health 38 years.He is survived by children Margie (Mike) Lawson, their childrenMichael (Ashley), Nate and Ava; Laraine (Brian) Kemery, Bella, Graeme,Keegan and Jake; Lester (Lisa) Jeffers, Nicoy (Krista), Kolson and Kyler,Christopher (Hannah) and Dominic, Travis; Brandon (Emilee) and Lucy;Austin (Kat) and Wade; Marco (Jackie), Erin (Rodney) Graves, Maddie,Cullen, and Cali, Sara (Scott) Dodson, and Claire, Adelaide, and Russell.Brian (Sarah) Jeffers and Easton; Robert (Pam) Jeffers, and Laticia andCameron (Jenna); siblings Lee (Mary) Jeffers, Mary Jordan, Richard (Janie)Jeffers, Janet Dunham, and special San Francisco family Robert, Marco,Ceci, and Dora.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 yearsMartha, a daughter Patricia and grandson Carstens Jeffers.Services are Friday at 11 AM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with PastorBert Christian officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens withMilitary graveside services by Albany V.F.W Post 9893, K.T. Crossen Post 21American Legion. Visitation is Thursday 6-8 PM at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carpenter BaptistChurch, Albany United Methodist Church or Alexander F.F.A.you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Gene Jeffers Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gene Lowell Jeffers Carstens Jeffers Christianity Sport Botany Newspapers Carpenter Baptist Church Marco Albany Robert Margie Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Fourth of July fireworks set for Sunday, Monday Fatal farm tractor crash on Route 681 in Athens County Beloved former Coolville VFD Chief dies in farming accident Athens County awards: Male Athletes of the Year Neonatal nurse shares pro-life views Trending Recipes
