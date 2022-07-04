Gene Jeffers

Albany - Gene Lowell Jeffers, 90, Albany, passed away Friday July 1, 2022,

at Close To Home, Albany.

Born September 27, 1931, at Carpenter, Ohio, the son of the late

Reed Lowell and Helen Cordray Jeffers. Gene was an U.S. Airforce

Veteran and a farmer. He was a member of Carpenter Baptist Church,

Albany UMC, Albany VFW Post 9893, Athens Elks Lodge, Columbia Grange,

and served on Meigs Co. Board of Health 38 years.

He is survived by children Margie (Mike) Lawson, their children

Michael (Ashley), Nate and Ava; Laraine (Brian) Kemery, Bella, Graeme,

Keegan and Jake; Lester (Lisa) Jeffers, Nicoy (Krista), Kolson and Kyler,

Christopher (Hannah) and Dominic, Travis; Brandon (Emilee) and Lucy;

Austin (Kat) and Wade; Marco (Jackie), Erin (Rodney) Graves, Maddie,

Cullen, and Cali, Sara (Scott) Dodson, and Claire, Adelaide, and Russell.

Brian (Sarah) Jeffers and Easton; Robert (Pam) Jeffers, and Laticia and

Cameron (Jenna); siblings Lee (Mary) Jeffers, Mary Jordan, Richard (Janie)

Jeffers, Janet Dunham, and special San Francisco family Robert, Marco,

Ceci, and Dora.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years

Martha, a daughter Patricia and grandson Carstens Jeffers.

Services are Friday at 11 AM at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with Pastor

Bert Christian officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memorial Gardens with

Military graveside services by Albany V.F.W Post 9893, K.T. Crossen Post 21

American Legion. Visitation is Thursday 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Carpenter Baptist

Church, Albany United Methodist Church or Alexander F.F.A.

you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

