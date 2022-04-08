Albany - Gene L. Zimmerman, 92, Albany, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022,
at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born September 3, 1929, in Knox Twp., Vinton County, he was the son of the late
Ray S. and Nellie Staneart Zimmerman. He was a retired union carpenter,
and a 59-year member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners
of America, Local 356 and the Vinton County Highway Department. He enjoyed
his family, farm, carpentry, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Gene is survived by his wife of 70 years Arvella Jean Boals Zimmerman, a daughter
Bonnie (Neal) Dinsmoor, three sons Jack Zimmerman (Becky Wilson), Greg Zimmerman,
Alex (Blondel) Zimmerman, grandchildren Ashlea (Tyler) Thompson,
Delaney (Bryce) Smathers, and Rebecca Zimmerman (fiancé Dirk Chaney), all of Albany;
great-granddaughters Ava, Everlea, Thompson, great-grandsons, Matthew Thompson, Lincoln
and Hudson Smathers; sister-in-law Evelyn Beckley of Albany, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, his twin Jack
Zimmerman, John, Harold, Rex, Dale, and Glenn Zimmerman.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Burial was in
Athens Memory Gardens, with Dr. Walt Goble officiating.
