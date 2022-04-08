Albany - Gene L. Zimmerman, 92, Albany, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022,

at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born September 3, 1929, in Knox Twp., Vinton County, he was the son of the late

Ray S. and Nellie Staneart Zimmerman. He was a retired union carpenter,

and a 59-year member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners

of America, Local 356 and the Vinton County Highway Department. He enjoyed

his family, farm, carpentry, granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Gene is survived by his wife of 70 years Arvella Jean Boals Zimmerman, a daughter

Bonnie (Neal) Dinsmoor, three sons Jack Zimmerman (Becky Wilson), Greg Zimmerman,

Alex (Blondel) Zimmerman, grandchildren Ashlea (Tyler) Thompson,

Delaney (Bryce) Smathers, and Rebecca Zimmerman (fiancé Dirk Chaney), all of Albany;

great-granddaughters Ava, Everlea, Thompson, great-grandsons, Matthew Thompson, Lincoln

and Hudson Smathers; sister-in-law Evelyn Beckley of Albany, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, his twin Jack

Zimmerman, John, Harold, Rex, Dale, and Glenn Zimmerman.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Burial was in

Athens Memory Gardens, with Dr. Walt Goble officiating.

you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Gene Zimmerman

To plant a tree in memory of Gene Zimmerman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.