Geneveive Brown, age 42, of Glouster, Ohio, passed away Feb. 16, 2020 at Pickerington House, Lancaster, Ohio.
Geneveive was born Oct. 30, 1978 in Athens, Ohio to Benjamin Spears and Debra Koon.
Surviving are her parents; ex-husband, Daniel Brown; children, Colten (Bryanna) Braglin, Dillon (Jodi) Braglin, Chazidy (Richard) Braglin, Raven (Isaiah) Braglin, Ruben Kellar, Jimmy Kellar, Debra Kellar, Jayden Kellar, James Kellar, and Kisha Braglin; brothers, Steven and Jimmie; sisters, Garnet, Erica, April, Anna, Natasha, Stephanie, Ashly, and Brittany; grandchildren, Payton, Isaiah, Aubree, and Kaydence.
Geneveive was preceded in death by late husband, James Kellar; ex-husband, Thurman Braglin; maternal grandparents, Garnet and Earl Barnhart; paternal grandparents, Jimmie and Genevieve Spears.
Arrangements were made by Brown Funeral Home in Murray City, Ohio.
