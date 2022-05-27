Georganne Thomas May 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albany - Georganne Thomas, 75, Albany, passed to her heavenly home to be withher Lord and Savior, Thursday, May 26, 2022.She was born December 27, 1946, in Athens, the daughter of the lateGeorge Henry and Freda Ann Kimmey Perry. She was a member of theAlbany United Methodist Church, Albany U.M. Women, Southern Ohio Emmaus Community,the S.E.O. Breast Cancer Survivor's Network, Albany Eastern Star #558,and Athens County Humane Society. Georganne's occupations includeFounder of Friendly Paws Pet Supplies, grooming pets, Albany Village CouncilMember, Mayor of Albany, former Pastor of Bates UMC, and Shade UMC.She is survived by her husband of 54 years Kenneth D. Thomas, Jr., and a sisterPatricia Kittel.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-lawErnest Kittel.Graveside Services will be Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. in Alexander Cemetery,with Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research,22512 Gateway Center, Clarksburg, MD. 20871you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Georganne Thomas Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Georganne Thomas Albany Donation Christianity Work Graveside Kenneth D. Thomas Jr. Ann Kimmey Perry Memorial Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Guest Commentary - Jon Rose OU prepares for Scott Quad demolition Burnout among problems plaguing EMS department Buckeyes win district track and field crown Hiker who died at nature preserve identified Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.