Georganne Thomas

Albany - Georganne Thomas, 75, Albany, passed to her heavenly home to be with

her Lord and Savior, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

She was born December 27, 1946, in Athens, the daughter of the late

George Henry and Freda Ann Kimmey Perry. She was a member of the

Albany United Methodist Church, Albany U.M. Women, Southern Ohio Emmaus Community,

the S.E.O. Breast Cancer Survivor's Network, Albany Eastern Star #558,

and Athens County Humane Society. Georganne's occupations include

Founder of Friendly Paws Pet Supplies, grooming pets, Albany Village Council

Member, Mayor of Albany, former Pastor of Bates UMC, and Shade UMC.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years Kenneth D. Thomas, Jr., and a sister

Patricia Kittel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law

Ernest Kittel.

Graveside Services will be Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. in Alexander Cemetery,

with Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research,

22512 Gateway Center, Clarksburg, MD. 20871

you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Georganne Thomas

