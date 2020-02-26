George Buckley

ALBANY – George Buckley, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, the loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 85.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe; mother, Mildred Ely Buckley; brothers, Carlos, Gilbert, and Gerald; and a sister, Doris Arbaugh.

George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mona Young Buckley; his daughter, Vicky Pitts; and grandson, Christopher Pitts.

Visitation is Saturday 3-7 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Mineral Holiness Mission, with Minister Larry Swart officiating. Entombment will be at a later date in New Marshfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree to honor his memory.

George dearly loved the outdoors, he was a employee of the former Law Head Press, and owned the Sundae Shoppe for 22 years.

