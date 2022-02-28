New Marshfield - George E."Dordy" Cooper Jr., New Marshfield, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his residence.
Born Feb. 2, 1967 in Logan, he was the son of George Cooper Sr. of New Marshfield, and the late Sally A. Monroe Cooper.
He is survived by his wife, Judith D. Barkie Cooper; children, Nicole Cooper of Johnstown,
Stephanie Cooper of Fredericksburg, and John Cooper of New Marshfield; five grandchildren; brother, Scott (Cheryl) Cooper of Athens.
Visitation is Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, the funeral is at 1 p.m.,
with Pastor Randy Dodridge officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.
