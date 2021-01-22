George Fowler

COOLVILLE – George “Al” Fowler,(also known as Poppy), 96, of Coolville, OH passed away at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2021 at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, OH, surrounded by family.
He was born July 19, 1924 in Wilmington, NC, son of the late Roy and Daisy Belle Savage Fowler.
George was a WWII Navy Veteran. He went to Elmira, New York and left in 1946 to work at the FBI in Washington as a Clerk Typist. He was a member of White Chapel Church, where he served on the board, taught Sunday School and other services. He also conducted worship services and Bingo at Arcadia Nursing Center for 17 years. George had worked four years at Retail Credit. He retired in 1986 from Borg-Warner as a Quality Conrtrol Lab Shift Supervisor, after 29 years.
He is survived by a son, Ron and Christie Fowler; three daughters, Diana Fowler, Ruth and Craig Foley and Anna Fowler and special friend, Tina Hescht; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, William “Buster” Fowler; an infant son; 2nd wife, Alyce Fowler; 1st wife, Mary C. Fowler; granddaughter, Erin Foley; two sisters and a brother.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at the Stewart Cemetery in Hockingport, OH with Charles Martindale, Craig Holler and Congressman Bill Johnson officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
