MILLFIELD – George Gilden, 83, of Millfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ early morning on Thursday, Dec. 24 at Riverside Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. Born Nov. 20, 1937 to the late Florence Coleman Barnhart and late Ralph Schall in Athens, OH.
He was a printer by trade and worked in the composing room of The Athens Messenger for thirty-seven years. George loved the outdoors and working with animals. He was involved with his children and grandchildren in 4-H for many years. He especially enjoyed participating with them at the County Fair. He enjoyed gardening and in his younger years did a lot of hunting with his close friend, Dick Stanley. He also served in the U.S. Army for three years.
George is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Linda; three sons, Timothy, Richard (Kathy) and Curtis Gilden; and two daughters, Sue (Ben) Stanley and Candy (Darrell) Dingess; ten grandsons, Rick (Rebekah), Trey, and Brandon (Katie) Gilden, Michael Corey Joens, Cody (Hillary) Stanley, Josh (Nicole) Dingess, Wes Dingess, Zachary Weingartner, Colin Hollowitz and Justin Simmons; six granddaughters, Crystal Joens, Misti (Tyler) Kessler, Cayla (Ryan) Hughes, Paige Gilden, Christina (Adam) Smith and Danielle Boyd; as well as twenty-five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Linda Fosnaugh; and one brother, Ralph Barnhart; two brothers-in-law, Larry (Pat) Tharp and Rex (Betty) Tharp, Jr., along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers, a special sister-in-law, Ruth Black and her husband Ralph and a special brother-in-law, Richard Fosnaugh. Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours but a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Concord Church Cemetery, Ames Township. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in George's memory to Concord Church c/o Cathy Shields, Treasurer 11852 Swett Hollow Rd, Millfield, OH 45761.
