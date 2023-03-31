George Grant Leonard

George Grant Leonard passed away peacefully on March 22, 2023, in Edmond, Oklahoma. George was born on July 24, 1935, and was 87 years old at his passing. George is survived and missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara "Babbs," his son, Trevor and his wife, Karen of Edmond, Oklahoma. He will be forever cherished and remembered by his three grandchildren, Connor, Madison, and Kaitlyn, all of Edmond, Oklahoma, and his sister Roberta Morgan of Logan, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his son, Brad, and his parents, Herman and Pearl Leonard, his older brother, Richard Leonard, and his older sister, Jeannette Hand.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.