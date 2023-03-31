George Grant Leonard passed away peacefully on March 22, 2023, in Edmond, Oklahoma. George was born on July 24, 1935, and was 87 years old at his passing. George is survived and missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara "Babbs," his son, Trevor and his wife, Karen of Edmond, Oklahoma. He will be forever cherished and remembered by his three grandchildren, Connor, Madison, and Kaitlyn, all of Edmond, Oklahoma, and his sister Roberta Morgan of Logan, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his son, Brad, and his parents, Herman and Pearl Leonard, his older brother, Richard Leonard, and his older sister, Jeannette Hand.
George was born in Logan, Ohio, during the depression and grew up surrounded by a large family who loved and cared for each other during hard financial times and World War II. George often spoke of growing up in Hocking County, where "the sun always shines." He had fond memories of playing trumpet in the Logan High School marching band. George attended pharmacy school at The Ohio State University. There, he met the love of his life and soon-to-be wife, Babbs. They were married in 1960. Shortly after, George and Babbs moved to Delaware County, Ohio, and started a family. After receiving his degree in pharmacy, George had an incredible career as a neighborhood pharmacist, first at Loofborough Pharmacy in Delaware before becoming general manager of the Lynn Drug Company in Columbus. He later started his own company, Medigard Pharmacies. While living in Delaware, the family attended St. Mark's Luthern Church. After retiring about 20 years ago, he turned his hobby, golf, into a passion. As a member of multiple golf clubs, he honed his game while playing at courses around the world. An even greater joy came from traveling with his wife. They wintered in Anguilla and on Sanibel Island, Florida, where he spent countless hours on the golf course. They created many memories while enjoying trips around the world and at their favorite destinations in the Caribbean. In 2019, George and Babbs moved to Edmond, Oklahoma, to be near their son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. A lifelong Ohio State fan and season ticket holder, George loved cheering on the Buckeyes in all sports, especially football. Scarlet and gray were his favorite colors. George was also very active in the Columbus Rotary. He was always amazed at the winds constantly blowing in Oklahoma but remained a Buckeye at heart, even in the home of the other "OSU." His legacy will carry on forever, reminding us that we control our attitudes.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in memory of George be made to the Delaware County Salvation Army at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation/checkout.
