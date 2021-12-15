Glouster - George J. "Buck" Post of 9821 State Route 13, Glouster passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home after a brief illness.
He was born Nov. 16, 1943, a son of the late Robert and Marvel McGee Post.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara L. Post; son-in-law, Paul S. Cooley Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Lydia and Lane Matheny; three sisters, Sue Merckle, Debbie Mick and Dixie Craig as well as his brother, Bobby G. Post.
He is survived by his children, Carmen Post Cooley, Cameron (Danita) Post, Jonathan (Angie) Post, Bucky (Louisa) Post, Barbie (Todd) Garbline, Karla (Brad) Mills and Margie Heavener; three sisters, Kay McClelland, Carolyn Weidner and Dottie Post grandchildren Mark (Rebecca) Canter, Matt Canter, Jessie Post, his name sake George "Ryan" Daniel Post, Michael Post, Kayla (Stephen) Matheny, Luke Post, Laura Post, Josh Heavener, Bobby Heavener Jr., Ashley Heavener; ten great-grandchildren Hannah Canter, Gaige Canter, Sherry Delong, Levicy Leeann Matheny, Lincoln Lane Matheny, Slade Post, Layla Post, Ryder Post, Jo Jo Heavener, and Rosalyn Kay Rambo; his faithful friend Bear the dog; several nieces and nephews.
He will be laid to rest at the Post Family Cemetery along side his wife and son in law, where private services will be held.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com George Post
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.