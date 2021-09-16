Marion - George Paul Schulz, age 75 of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Riverside Methodist in Columbus, OH.
He was born Nov. 12, 1945, in Mineral, OH, the son of the late Karl Max and Averynelle (Lowery) Schulz.
George worked as a courier at Marion General Hospital for 25 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, especially Western books. When he wasn't reading he would be solving crossword puzzles. George was an avid enthusiast and supporter of the Marion Popcorn Festival every year.
Mr. Schulz wrote, "Live. Love. Love your family, your friends, everyone. Let no hatred into your life. Hatred will eat you up inside. Love life. A few lyrics from a favorite song of mine by Paul Williams: 'Out in the country, Before the breathing air is gone, before the sun is just bright spot in the night time, out where the rivers like to run, I stand alone, and take back something worth remembering.' " Live good. Have fun, don't be grouchy, laugh, laugh a lot!!!
He is survived by his sister Abbey Edelen, and brother Walter Schulz.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brother Gary Walter.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve the Schulz family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SndyerFuneralHomes.com George Schulz
