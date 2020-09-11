albany – George William Stout, 87, Albany, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
He was born Oct. 22, 1933, in Mineral, Ohio, the son of Paul Baird Stout and Fontelle “Foney” Russell. George graduated from New Marshfield High School, and served in the U.S. Army. He worked in both Athens and later in Columbus as an autobody man for numerous dealers. George later purchased and ran his own body shop for approximately twenty years. He also worked for Athens City School Systems, as a bus driver for many years. Later in life he worked for Coach Tours as a tour bus driver.
George was a favorite to the students at Athens City Schools and to those who toured with Coach Tours. He loved to work.
George was devoted to his wife of sixty years, Pauline Stout. He genuinely loved life and found a way to enjoy life in good times and bad. He loved motorcycles and continued to ride as recently as this year at 86 years of age. George was a member of the NRA and enjoyed shooting guns. He loved nature and being outdoors. George always had a story to make others laugh, even in the toughest of times. He genuinely believed that you should love everyone.
George is survived by his son, George Paul Stout; daughter, Fauna Lee Stout of Athens County; youngest, Carl William (Lisa) Stout of Carroll; four grandchildren, Spencer (Shelby), Carlee (Michael), Mitchell, and Samantha; two great-grandsons, Alexander and Rohen. George is also survived by sisters-in-law, Barbara Jo (Donald) Crabtree, and Betty Stagger; a cousin, Ken Mace; many nieces, nephews and special friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Stout; his brother, Paul “Gene” Stout; grandparents, George Lindsey and Nora Stout, William and Blanche Mace.
Services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Barry Bolin officiating.
Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery with Military graveside by Albany VFW Post 9893 and
K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion. Visitation is Sunday 1-3 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.