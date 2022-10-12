Nelsonville - Georgette C. Kassatly, age 91 of Nelsonville, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born April 25th, 1931 in Damascus, Syria, she was the daughter of the late Nakhle Chacra and Marie Abid Chacra (born in the State of Washington).
Her family immigrated to the United States in the 1980's. She was employed at T.S. Trim Co. of Athens for many years. She was a member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Columbus.
Georgette is survived by a daughter, Rihab Kassatly (John) Bagnole of Savannah, GA; two sons, Bassam Kassatly (Siham Jilo) of Columbus and Bachar Kassatly (Kathy Henry) of Athens; six grandchildren, Wood Emile, Yam, Gaea, Aurora, Sandy and Austin; five great grandchildren, Isabelle, Kenneth, Julietta, Tavin, and Adan; a sister, Rosette Chacra.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Emile Elian Kassatly; a son, Samer Kassatly; and a brother, George Chacra.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 15th at 2:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Entombment will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Georgette Kassatly
To plant a tree in memory of Georgette Kassatly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
