LANCASTER – Gerald Lawrence Enderle, 79, of The Plains, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 20, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Roberts Funeral Home- Logan, Ohio, followed by a military service conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.

For full obituary, please visit www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Enderle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments