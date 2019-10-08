GLOUSTER — Gerald Gene Beal, 92, of Glouster, passed away Oct. 4, 2019, at Grant Hospital in Columbus.
He was born Aug. 9, 1927 in Athens to Mary Charlotte Newman and Owen Wilbur Bear.
Gerald graduated from New Marshfield High School in 1945 and joined the U.S. Navy.
He worked for the Athens County Highway Department, Ohio University, Kasler’s Dairy, also farmed, was a member of New Marshfield Church of Christ and attended Bishopville Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Vera Lorraine Beal (whom he married Sept. 1992), a son, Bill (Carla) Beal of Gallipolis; a granddaughter, Amanda Wright; and a great-granddaughter, Riley both of Glouster; a brother, Roger (Pat) Beal of Athens; and a sister, Martha (Robert) McFarland of Houston, Texas; step-sons, David Meade of Glouster and Kevin (Donna) Meade of Logan; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Trout Beal; a sister, Teresa Woltz; and a step-daughter, Trinda (Arthur) Wilson.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at New Marshfield Cemetery, officiated by Buford Brown. No visitation will be observed. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers. memorial donations may be made to New Marshfield Church of Christ, P.O. Box 289, New Marshfield, OH 45766 or Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 State Route 78, Glouster, OH 45732.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
