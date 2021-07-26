COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO — Gerald L. Gilkey was born Nov. 30, 1935, in Athens, Ohio to Guy and Blanche(Mehl) Gilkey. He was the middle child of seven Gilkey children.
Gerald (Gerry) graduated from Athens High School in 1953 and shortly after joined the Army in 1954. He served for 24 years, was a Vietnam Veteran and retired in 1978 as a Sergeant First Class. Gerry met his wife, Georgia Miller Gilkey, while serving. They were married July 14, 1956, and together had three children; Cindy, Diane and Gerald Jr.
Once retired from the Army, Gerry and Georgia made a home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he continued working in logistics until retirement. Gerry enjoyed wood working, exploring genealogy and spending time with his family. He loved telling stories of his childhood and “the good ol’ days” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gerry is survived by his son, Jerry Gilkey; sister, Karen (Harve) Jones; granddaughter, Monica; grandsons, Patrick (Lauren), Kevin (Ashley), Bradley and Nick; and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Georgia; daughters, Cindy Mazzeo and Diane Holt; parents; and siblings, Gladys, Pearl, Allen, David and Merritt.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wed, July 28, 2021, at the Shrine of Remembrance. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.