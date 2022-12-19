Gerald Hann

Athens - Gerald E. "Jerry" Hann, age 95, of Athens, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born Aug. 3, 1927 in Somonauk, Illinois, he was the son of the late John Andrew Hann and Grace Madgalene Gletty Hann.
A graduate of Somonauk High School and the University of Illinois with a degree in civil engineering, he was a Professional Engineer and Registered & Professional Land Surveyor. He was employed as Athens County Engineer for eight years and had also worked for the State of Ohio Dept. of Transportation, City of Columbus and retired from the Franklin County Engineer's Office. He and his late wife, Evelyn moved to Ohio in 1963 where they raised eight children. They were former residents of Cincinnati, Chillicothe and Columbus. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), Professional Engineers Association and former member of the Athens Kiwanis Club. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting and woodworking. He was also a Red Cross Blood Donor, donating over 40 gallons of blood in his lifetime.
Jerry is survived by eight children, Deborah (Morgan) James of Cape Coral, Fla., Susan (Robert) Handley of Athens, Bruce Hann and Jan Shroy of Athens, Teresa (Jerry) Iles of Athens, James Hann of Athens, Dean Hann and his partner Susan Calhoun of Athens, Vanessa Hann of Athens and Christine (Derek) Atchley of Columbus; ten grandchildren, Lindsay (Frank) Riegler, John Handley, Sarah (Paul Fullard) Handley, Matthew (Megan Stotts) Handley, Courtney (Joe) Patrick, Miranda (Ryan) Haught, Brenda (Brian) Moellendick, Paula (Ron) Kuhns, Michelle Conroy, and Carson Calhoun and his partner Meredith Stone; twelve great grandchildren; one great, great granddaughter; a sister, Virginia Hann; two brothers, Ron Hann and Rick (Betty) Hann.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Evelyn Morel Hanna in 2021; daughter in law, Hannah Hann; two grandchildren, Jessica Hann and Amber Watson; two sisters, Magdeline (Harvey) Haas and Marian (Larry) Griswold; two brothers, Robert (Jeanette) Hann and Lawrence (Marian) Hann; two sisters in law, Joyce (Clarence) Schnitz and Barbara Hann; and a brother in law, Everett Morel;
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 12:00 Noon at St. Paul Catholic Church, Athens with Father Mark Moore as celebrant. Cremation will follow the service. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 10-11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Vigil for the Deceased will be Thursday at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Athens Co. Food Pantry, c/o Treasurer, 9 N. College St, Athens, OH 45701 or Kilmanjaro Mission of Hope and Outreach, Specify Family Water Wells Project, PO Box 5125, Portland, OR 97208-9998. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the OhioHealth Visiting Nurses and Hospice Nurses and staff for the loving care Jerry received. Gerald Hann
