Nelsonville, Ohio - Gerald Joseph Bullock Jr., age 47, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly March 14, 2023, at his residence.Calling hours will be observed from 1:00-3:00 and 6:00-8:00 on Thursday April 13, 2023, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Donation link is available at www.brownfuneralservice.net/gerald-joseph-bullock-jr/
