LANCASTER — Gerald F. “Jerry” VanGundy, 77, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born Aug. 30, 1942 in Oakland, Ohio, son of the late Robert R. and Edith M. (Shaw) VanGundy Sr. He was retired from the Rahrig Tree Company where he was a supervisor for 30 years. Jerry was a member of the first football team that Amanda Clearcreek had. He loved to hunt and fish and loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda (Wemer) VanGundy; daughters, Lori Gorby, of Greeneville, TN and Andrea Layne, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Drew and Nick Gorby, Alisha and Jasmine Layne, and Elizabeth and Elaina VanGundy; great grandchildren, Alexzia, Mia, Karson, Braxton, Allen, Kaysin, and Deegan; brother, Ronald “Joe” VanGundy, of Lancaster; numerous nieces and nephews; special nephew and handyman, Herb (Iva) VanGundy, of Lancaster. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeremy VanGundy; five sisters and four brothers.
In light of the Coronavirus restrictions, a private service will be conducted by Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda. Interment will be at Amanda Township Cemetery. Jerry’s funeral service will be shared via Facebook live on the Taylor Funeral Home Facebook page at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
