Geraldine Fauber

Albany - Geraldine Frances Fauber, Albany, passed away peacefully on the beautiful sunny afternoon of Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Born June 10, 1935, in Cabin Creek, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Reverend Ray and Orpha Rouse. She retired from the Athens/Meigs Educational Service center where she served as a truant officer for Alexander, Federal Hocking and Trimble Local Schools. She was a member of both the Albany United Methodist Church and the Living Water Worship Center. She was a people person who enjoyed her flowers and oil painting, as well as being active in a variety of local organizations and activities. However, her greatest love was her late husband Tom and her family.
She is survived by her children Walt (Sheryl) Goble of Orange Park, Fla, Jim (Wendy) Goble of Albany, Tom (Lisa) Fauber of Albany; grandchildren Jay (Kristie) Barnes, Jeff (Amanda) Barnes, Bart(Carrie) Goble, Megan(Jason) Snow, Jessica Goble, Samantha(Michael) Mansfield, Brandon and Jenelle Fauber; great-grandchildren Leah(Mark) Paul and Brooke Barnes, Josh, Joey and Zach Barnes, Lane and Brett Goble, Lillie Goble, Sterling Snow; sibling Mary Moore of Lancaster, Ohio; Sister's and Brother's in-law Norma Sherritt of Chillicothe, Richard (Janet) Fauber of Louisville, Kentucky, Jane (Barry) Arbaugh, Jim (Hope) Fauber, Peggy Garrod of Richmond, Virginia; and numerous special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister Phyllis Clay, an infant brother Billy Ray Rouse and Sister's and Brother's in-law, Betty and Alfred Walsh, Malcolm Fauber II, Dave Garrod, Jon Sherritt, Doug Clay and Paul Moore.
Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Living Water Worship Center, 401 Dailey Rd. Albany, Ohio 45710 or Albany Methodist Church. PO Bx 74, Albany, Ohio 45710
