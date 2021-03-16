The Plains - Ginger S. Dowler, 75, of The Plains, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her home, peacefully in her sleep from an extended illness. Born July 27, 1945, in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Dowler and Betty Ator Dowler-Hatch.
She attended The Plains High School, where she was head majorette. After her retirement at Ohio University, she worked for the Chauncey AMVETS and loved ALL fellow Veterans. She took great pride to care for her family and friends. She helped provide care for her family and several friends in their later years. She was certainly loved by all who were blessed to know her.
Ginger is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tamara and Kevin Johnson of The Plains; son-in-law, Steve (Shelly) McVey of Guysville; three grandchildren, Bridgette McVey of Guysville, Kaitlyn and Elijah Johnson of The Plains; two great-grandchildren, Tina and J.R. Geer of Guysville; a sister, Sharon Tinkham of Chauncey; a sister-in-law, Beverly Dowler, of Athens; a stepbrother, Ron (Lynn) Hatch of NC; four nieces, Michelle Mclntosh of Logan, Alexis Cline of NC, Kelly Scurlock of Chauncey, and Lori Tope of Athens; a nephew, Todd Tinkham of Shade; along with multiple great- and great-great nieces and nephews; and her pet companion Cocoa.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Paul Hatch; her daughter, Tina Cunningham McVey; and two brothers, Ron and Gary Dowler.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 20 at 11 a.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Gary Alton officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Ginger Dowler
