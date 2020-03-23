ATHENS – Gladys B. Brown, 88, of Athens, passed away March 21, 2020, at Kimes Nursing Home.
She was born May 30, 1931, in Athens, the daughter of the late Glen and Georgia Yates Ervin.
Gladys lived her whole life in Athens County. She began her work at McBees Systems, later as a caregiver for children and then as an Aide at Hickory Creek and Kimes Nursing Homes. She finished her time outside the home as a foster grandparent with the Head Start Program. She was particularly proud of her time spent with the children of that program.
Glady’s greatest enjoyment was in following the lives of her family. Her children and their families, her grandchildren and in later years her great-grandchildren were never far from her mind. Gladys also had a few Life Long Friends that she stayed close to, Mona Buckley and her late husband George, Ruth Brooks, Edna Coen, and Pat Lowry, they too were always on her mind and in her heart.
The family would like to thank the staff at O’Bleness, Four Winds Nursing Home, and Kimes Nursing Home, as well as the Hospice care givers at Kimes for the wonderful care she received. Also the in home care she received from Chrissy Flickinger and others from Buckeye Home Health.
She is survived by children, Steven R. (Jeanette) Brown of Granville, Charles E. (Brenda) Brown of New Marshfield; grandchildren Steven R. (Jill) Brown, Bethany A. Brown (Gary Thompson), Colby E. (Erica) Brown, Heather N. (Mitch) Noggle, Skylar P. Brown (Jordyn Stimel); Great-grandchildren Braden R., Brynlee M, and Mason Brown, Lucy E. and Nola Brown, and Aiden P. and Jase C. Noggle; a special niece Carolyn (Dave) Chapman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Brown; and siblings, Marie McKnight, William Ervin, and Elizabeth McKnight.
As per her wishes there will be no services and she will be laid to rest with her late husband at Alexander Cemetery. Arrangements were completed by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, where you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.