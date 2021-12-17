Gladys Gallaway

Athens - Gladys Elinor Gallaway, 90, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. She was the daughter of the late William and Elsie McGhee. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Lowell Gallaway, and two infant grandchildren, Jennifer and Aleksander Kroutel.
Gladys was born in Detroit Michigan on Oct. 5, 1931. She grew up in Maumee, Ohio and attended the Ohio State University where she received her Bachelor's in Education. After moving around the country as her husband rose up the academic ladder, Gladys and Lowell finally settled in Athens, OH in 1967.
Gladys was an active community member as well as a long time teacher. She taught fifth grade at Morrison Elementary School from 1978 to 1995. Many students will fondly remember some of her cheers for learning state names.
Gladys was a founding member of the local group Athens Friends and Neighbors. Through that group she taught many community members how to play and love Bridge. From 1974 - 1979, Gladys was a Girl Scout leader for Troop 1112. She made a tremendous impact on many local girls during this time. At one time, she had the largest Girl Scout troop in the United States.
Gladys is survived by her children, Kathleen (Richard) Searles, Michael (Guinivere) Gallaway and Ellen (Mark) Kroutel; six grandchildren, Logan (Jennifer) Gallaway, Marjory (Andrew) Johnson, Heather (Patrick) Giles, Kirby (Lisa Vore) Gallaway, Allyson Kroutel and Katarina Kroutel; and great-grandchildren, Luz and Joe Gallaway. She is also survived by brother, Robert (Diane) McGhee; two sisters, Virginia (Dick) Dean and Patsy Suter; sister-in-law, Louise (John) Kish; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her caregivers Dina Ball, Lili Cole, Becky Howard and Jeanna Nicholas.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church with Rev. Dan Fuchs officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery.
Friends may call Saturday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please wear a face coving while attending the services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Athens City School District Food Pantry, ACSD Central Office, 21 Birge Dr., Chauncey, OH 45719.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Athens City School District Food Pantry, ACSD Central Office, 21 Birge Dr., Chauncey, OH 45719.
