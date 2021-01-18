Gladys Young

STEWART – Gladys Marie Young, 77, of Stewart, went to meet our Heavenly Father on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at her home.
She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Charles W. Young; her children, Charles C. Young of Guysville, Brenda (Eric Lang) Young of Louisville, KY, Mark (Wanda) Young of Guysville, Steve (Angel) Young of Guysville, Debbie (Jeff Reeves) Bowers of Washington, WV and Lisa (Clay McClain) Young of Middleport; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nellie (Henry) Young of Athens; a brother, Joe (Dona) Marks of Guysville; a bonus son, Clarence Bowers of Guysville; her faithful companions, Turbo and Thomas; numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends, Dallas and Tamma Brady.
Gladys was born June 29, 1943 in Vinton County. She was the daughter of the late Orville and Mary Riser Marks. She attended Athens High School and had been employed at Days Inn and Amerihost Inn both of Athens. She enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her family.
Waiting to welcome her home are her parents; two brothers, Orville “Obb” Marks and Freddy Marks; and three sisters, Elsie Young, Cledythe King and Florence Matheny.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 4 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with burial in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call Thursday 3 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
