Glen Knudson

Athens - Glen Arthur Knudson, 82, of Athens, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. Glen was born on April 10, 1939, in St. Louis, MO. He was the son of the late Ray and Lillian Knudson.
Glen is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sheila Knudson; son, Kent (Dia) Knudson of Athens; daughter Misti (Josh) Blair of Lancaster; son, Sean (Jozy) Powell of Athens; six grandchildren, Kali Knudson, Christian Blair, Caitlin Blair, Danny Blair, T.J. Blair and Connor Blair; a sister, Donna Carlson of Visalia, California; three nieces, Sue Carlson, Cathy Mitchell and Marti (Jim) Johnson; and his beloved cat, Honey.
Glen's early years were spent in Park Falls, WI. His father was a Ranger with the U.S. Forest Service and was transferred to Escanaba, MI where Glen attended kindergarten through 9th grade. In Michigan he enjoyed winter sports like ice skating and sledding. Glen and his father even built a skating rink in their backyard. Glen started his first paper route when he was in the 5th grade. In 1954 his father was transferred to Athens, OH to oversee the Athens District of the Wayne National Forest.
Glen graduated from Athens High School in 1957. He was very adventurous and loved working and staying busy. While in high school he had numerous jobs including a paper route, working at Joe's SOHIO gas station and Kasler's Dairy, washing buses for Greyhound, mowing for Athens County, helping his dad reclaim strip mines for the Forest Service and even spending a summer in Minnesota working on the family farm.
After high school, he held numerous other jobs including a clerk at the FBI in Washington DC, a draftsman for Bridgewater Machine, and eventually became the Textbook Manager, Manager and Co-Owner of the College Book Store. Glen was also a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve.
In his spare time, he learned the homebuilding trade from his father and went on to build numerous homes and commercial properties in Athens. He owned many small businesses as well including residential rental properties, commercial rental properties, a car wash, laundromats, etc.
Glen was a lifelong learner who had a deep curiosity about everything. He loved traveling, exploring and anything historic. He enjoyed boating on the Ohio River and Lake Cumberland, Kentucky, attending car shows and watching all forms of racing. Glen had a strong love of machinery; everything from bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, boats, tractors, heavy equipment, trucks, cars and especially Corvettes. He enjoyed construction projects and tractor restorations. He was rarely content with the status quo so he was always modifying and upgrading everything. Basically, he could build, fix or restore just about anything.
In recent years, he enjoyed spending winters in Florida, entering his Corvette in local car shows, and driving his firetruck and tractors in parades with his family. He loved his grandchildren, enjoyed attending all of their events and took great pride in their accomplishments. Glen had many close friends and always looked forward to regular lunches with them.
Glen was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Athens Uptown Business Association, the Antique Machinery Club and Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM (50 years).
A graveside service will be held at West Union Street Cemetery on Saturday, May 15 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Schofield officiating. Following the service, a reception to celebrate Glen's life will be held at Pleasant Hill Vineyards, 5015 Pleasant Hill Rd., Athens, OH from 2-4 p.m. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank OhioHealth Hospice, especially Larissa and Sue, for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701 or First Presbyterian Church, 9 N. College St., Athens, OH 45701. Glen Knudson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.