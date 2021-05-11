Shawnee - Glen R. Stiles, 86, of Shawnee, went to the Lord on May 6, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 18, 1934, in Indiana, PA, a son of the late Bruce and Viola (Mitchell) Stiles.
Glen was a retired Insurance salesman for American General Life Insurance Company, a long-time, independent Watkins Products distributor, and he gave many years of service to the Village of Shawnee as both the village clerk and a member of Village Council. Glen was a longtime member of both the Shawnee Mission Church and the Hocking Valley Tabernacle.
He is survived by children, Sheryl Stiles, Brenda (Dean) Holcomb, Gregory (Tanya) Stiles, Kevin (Jennifer) Stiles, Treva (Jack) Gould, Vonda Burton, Michelle (John) Edwards, and Traci Stevens; daughter-in-law, April Stiles; sisters, Lois (John) Mills and Bonnie (Bob) Shiplett; grandchildren, Steven, Michael, Adam, Aaron, Matthew, Tyler, Pamela, Eric, Nathan, Gary, Derek, Ryan, and Dylan; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma (Simpson) Stiles, sons, Larry Stiles and Richard Stiles; grandson, Brian Stiles; sisters, Twila Grambling, Judy Bradford, and Betty Lou Deerfield; brothers, Ronnie Stiles and Wayne Stiles.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Shawnee Mission Church, 639 West Main Street, Shawnee with the Rev. Clifford Burgess officiating.
Interment: Shawnee Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. on Monday, May 10 at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME, 118 W. Walnut Street, SHAWNEE and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawnee Mission Church, P.O. Box 158 Shawnee, Ohio 43782.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawnee Mission Church, P.O. Box 158 Shawnee, Ohio 43782.
