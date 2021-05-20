Athens - Glenn E. Cline, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Kimes Rehabilitation Center in Athens, OH. Glenn was born in Chauncey, OH, to Joseph and Rosa Alice Locke Cline on Jan. 31, 1929. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Tope Cline in 2017.
Glenn was an Army veteran of the Korean Era, serving in Germany, and retired from Southern Ohio Coal Company. He was a member of the UMWA and the American Legion, loved road trips, cruise-ins, and family get-togethers. He had been a private pilot for nearly 45 years, a former member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and built an amphibious aircraft. He was a graduate of Chauncey- Dover High School.
Survivors include a daughter, Virginia Finsterwald, of Athens, and a son, Victor (Patty) Cline, of Bridgeport, WV; grandchildren Amie (David) Earnest, Andy Cline, Emily (Wes Filipow) Finsterwald, and Rachel (Zac) Chiki, as well as four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bobby; and brothers, George, Dode, Bill, Dave, and Johnny.
Arrangements are being handled by Jagers Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Athens Memory Gardens. A private, graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
The family thanks the kind, gentle, and supportive staff of Kimes Rehabilitation Center in Athens. Contributions can be made in Glenn's memory to Athens Bible Church, 42 Poston Road, The Plains, OH 45780. Glenn Cline
