AMESVILLE — Glenn R. “Dick” Linscott, 83, of Amesville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on May 28, 1936 in Amesville to the late Glenn M. and Carma Hines Linscott. He worked as a coal miner for over 30 years and retired from Waterloo Coal in Oak Hill. He loved working on and restoring his John Deere Tractors.

He is survived by his son, Rick (Norma Jean Dixson) Linscott of Amesville; a daughter, Jeanie (Wayne Bayha) Trout of Pomeroy; six grandchildren, Misty (Michael) Wolfe, Terri Trout, Sheila Trout, Austin Linscott, Cameron Bayha and Samantha Jones; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin Wolfe, Allison Wolfe and Lili Jones.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Hooper Ridge Cemetery near Amesville. Friends may call on the family 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

