AMESVILLE — Glenn R. “Dick” Linscott, 83, of Amesville, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on May 28, 1936 in Amesville to the late Glenn M. and Carma Hines Linscott. He worked as a coal miner for over 30 years and retired from Waterloo Coal in Oak Hill. He loved working on and restoring his John Deere Tractors.
He is survived by his son, Rick (Norma Jean Dixson) Linscott of Amesville; a daughter, Jeanie (Wayne Bayha) Trout of Pomeroy; six grandchildren, Misty (Michael) Wolfe, Terri Trout, Sheila Trout, Austin Linscott, Cameron Bayha and Samantha Jones; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin Wolfe, Allison Wolfe and Lili Jones.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Hooper Ridge Cemetery near Amesville. Friends may call on the family 1 hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.